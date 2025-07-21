Man accused of killing Madeline Soto may change plea to avoid death penalty

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of sex crimes and murdering 13-year-old Madeline Soto is expected to be in court on Monday.

Stephan Sterns is expected to take a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

The plea deal discussions are set to take place just one day before Sterns’ sex crimes trial is scheduled to begin.

Sterns faces 60 counts related to alleged videos and photos of Madeline Soto found on his phone shortly after she went missing.

Investigators said he was arrested after the files were discovered, and he became the primary suspect in her murder when her body was found.

Sources indicate that Sterns’ decision to consider a plea deal is motivated by a desire to avoid a jury trial and the possibility of a jury recommending the death penalty.

The defense has attempted several times to appeal the case and exclude certain evidence, but these efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

However, the plea deal discussions could potentially change the course of the case.

Some of Soto’s relatives are reportedly in favor of Sterns accepting a plea deal, which has been under negotiation for several days.

Sterns plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

