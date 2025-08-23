Local

Man accused of killing teen in Orange County refuses plea deal

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Alejandro “Alex” Vargas Martinez (victim) & Deandre Florence (suspect) Deputies said Deandre Florence, now 23, fatally shot 15-year-old Alejandro “Alex” Vargas Martinez on Dec. 18, 2018, while he was walking to school. (OCSO)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deandre Florence, the man accused of killing a 15-year-old Boone High School student, refused a plea deal.

Channel 9 spoke with the lawyer for Florence, who says Florence will stand trial in the shooting death of Alejandro Vargas Martinez.

Investigators say Vargas was shot to death during a robbery in 2018.

Florence’s attorney alleges that law enforcement is using statements that best support a narrative of guilt, while also saying no one witnessed Florence commit the crime.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read