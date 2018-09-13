Man accused of scouting building as sniper's nest sentenced to 15 years

OCALA, Fla. - A Marion County judge on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old Ocala man to 15 years and lifetime probation after investigators said he stole guns that he planned to use to carry out a terror attack.
Investigators said Jonathan Thomas Beese pleaded no contest in March to armed burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit armed burglary and solicitation to commit armed burglary charges.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that in 2015, it was alerted to Beese’s interest in Islamic State group-related materials and activities.
Officials said Beese and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kristin Michaela Sparks, were arrested after the pair stole guns from the trunk of a vehicle that belonged to Sparks’ father, 55-year-old Steven Mark Sparks.
Beese trained with the stolen guns and scouted the historic Ocala National Bank building in downtown Ocala to use as a sniper’s nest, officials said.
"He researched tactics, he researched training, he researched how to create explosives, he researched how to buy weapons with legal loopholes," FBI Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer said.
Investigators said they searched Beese’s computers, cellphones and social media, which revealed a keen interest in terrorism activities and professed anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli views.
"He did research -- Jewish schools in the area -- and he researched temples," Assistant State Attorney Timothy McCourt said. "He also discussed with his girlfriend extensively -- who he planned to travel to Israel (with) -- (infiltrating) a settler community (to) perhaps take up acts of violence there."
Officials said they pursued state charges instead of federal charges because it enabled them to arrest Beese sooner.
Investigators said Kristin Sparks pleaded no contest to charges of armed burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit armed burglary and was sentenced to seven years in state prison followed by 13 years of probation.
Steven Sparks pleaded no contest to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to 379 days in jail and 42 months of probation, officials said.
