Man accused of starting deadly Palisades fire returns to court

LOS ANGELES, Fla. — A Brevard County man will be back in a California court on Friday after he was accused of starting the deadly Palisades fire.

Jonathan Rinderknecht is accused of starting the deadly fire in Los Angeles on Jan. 1, an incident that resulted in 12 deaths.

Prosecutors contend that Rinderknecht ignited the blaze as an act of revenge after spending New Year’s Eve alone.

They are presenting cellphone data and surveillance video, which they claim place Rinderknecht at a hillside lookout where the fire originated.

Rinderknecht’s attorneys have countered the prosecution’s claims, arguing their client was at the location watching fireworks.

The defense also states that Rinderknecht later called 911 to report the fire.

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