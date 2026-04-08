Man arrested after argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Dancing Days Pacheco Santana has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Santana’s arrest comes after Edwin Collazo was shot to death around 10:37 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Bethune Drive.

Investigators said the deadly shooting happened after a verbal altercation that escalated.

Collazo was found by first responders suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The Orlando Police Department said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

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