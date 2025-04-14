Man arrested after firing gun during altercation at vape shop

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a man fired multiple shots at employees outside Vape Up Café after becoming angry over being asked for ID.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that on March 16, deputies responded to a call about an aggravated assault involving gunfire at Vape Up Café, located at 8301 Championsgate Boulevard.

Investigators revealed that Daymonte Moore became angry after he was asked for identification while attempting to make a purchase. Following this, he left the store and confronted employees verbally outside.

Moore then displayed a gun, fired multiple shots at the employees, and fled the scene, officers said.

OCSO said no injuries were reported, but a nearby car was damaged by a bullet.

On April 8, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, located Moore. He attempted to flee during the arrest but was taken into custody without incident, deputies stated.

Deputies said, Moore was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail.

He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

