WATCH: Man arrested after road rage shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is facing serious charges after a shooting in Orlando.

Investigators released videos from the shooting that happened last week.

Eyewitnesses heard gunfire and called police.

Read: Woman headed to Central Florida to visit family found dead in North Carolina river

Police said they found Edgardo Dejesus pointing a gun at a man on the ground.

Dejesus was later arrested.

Read: Central Florida woman charged with DUI manslaughter after killing 4-year-old daughter

Police say Dejesus had fired at the man’s car, hitting it twice.

He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group