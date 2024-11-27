WATCH: Man arrested after road rage shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is facing serious charges after a shooting in Orlando.
Investigators released videos from the shooting that happened last week.
Eyewitnesses heard gunfire and called police.
Police said they found Edgardo Dejesus pointing a gun at a man on the ground.
Dejesus was later arrested.
Police say Dejesus had fired at the man’s car, hitting it twice.
He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
