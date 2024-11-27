Woman headed to Central Florida to visit family found dead in North Carolina river

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman headed to Central Florida to visit family never made it.

A fisherman found her body in a river in North Carolina.

Investigators want to know what happened to 33-year-old Iltride Dade.

Read: Central Florida woman charged with DUI manslaughter after killing 4-year-old daughter

She was from Haiti and her fingerprints were collected when she came into the U.S.

Police say her boyfriend, Jacques Hans-Jerome, picked her up.

Watch: Body of missing 7-year-old boy with autism found in Volusia County pond, deputies say

Her family said there was a history of domestic violence.

So far Jerome has not been charged with murder.

Watch: Clermont woman convicted of killing, burying her husband has been sentenced for life

He is currently in a North Carolina jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group