Man arrested after slamming small dog to the ground in Brevard County, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Brevard County has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty after allegedly attacking a dog.

Christopher Stanley was taken into custody by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Deputies said Stanley became angry at a restaurant over the weekend and, at some point, took a small dog and slammed it to the ground.

In addition to animal cruelty, Stanley faces several other charges.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey commented on the arrest, stating, “If you have enough evil in your heart, drunk or not, to do that to this little baby, you deserve to sit in jail because if you can do that to an animal, you can do that to a human.”

When deputies attempted to arrest Stanley, he resisted and slammed his head on a police car, according to investigators.

Authorities said Stanley was on parole for previous arrests at the time of this incident.

Stanley is currently facing seven charges and has been denied bond.

