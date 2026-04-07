Man arrested after stealing food at Orange County McDonald’s

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested following a disturbance at a McDonald’s on April 5, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest report, Jalen Deshawn Minzey became aggressive after receiving his order and demanding additional food he had not paid for. When employees refused, he forced his way behind the counter, where he allegedly grabbed food, threw items, and damaged equipment.

Multiple employees told deputies Minzey pushed or grabbed them during the incident and said they did not give him permission to touch them. Investigators say he took additional food items totaling $35.14 before leaving the restaurant on foot, according to the report.

Deputies later found Minzey at an apartment, where he was taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence recovered items connected to the incident, including a McDonald’s bag and clothing matching what he wore at the restaurant, according to deputies.

Minzey was arrested on a robbery charge and multiple counts of battery, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say video surveillance captured the incident.

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