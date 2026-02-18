Man arrested on human trafficking charges involving a minor

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of human trafficking in relation to a missing juvenile.

24-year-old Danilo Simon met the juvenile victim on a dating app in Oct. of 2025.

Simon provided the victim with a place to stay and transportation.

According to the affidavit, Simon was not aware that the victim was a minor when they first interacted sexually in Nov. 2025.

Simon later would admit he eventually discovered the victim was a minor and continued his inappropriate relationship with the victim up until Jan. 2026.

According to the report, Simon and the victim engaged in sexual activity 10 to 15 times.

Further investigation determined Simon knowingly recruited, harbored, transported, and maintained the victim, and financially benefited from the commercial sexual exploitation of the victim.

