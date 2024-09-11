Man arrested for molesting a minor in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Joseph Thomas Horovsky Sept. 4 for sexually touching a child under the age of 12.

FCSO started their investigation in June 2023 when the victim first came forward and told detectives about the molestation and how it occurred over the past two to three years.

In total, the victim told detectives there were five incidents where Horovsky touched her in a sexual manner.

FCSO spent the next 15 months building a case until they got a warrant on Sept.4, where Horovsky was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older with victim less than 12-years-old.

“This pervert is now locked up in the Green Roof Inn where he can’t touch children, thanks to a courageous child that came forward explaining what happened to her for years,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Our Major Case Unit detectives spent more than a year thoroughly investigating this case against this predator. We will not tolerate disgusting behavior that is traumatizing to children that takes their innocence away. I pray that our victim receives the counseling she may need to help her through these traumatic events.”

He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

©2024 Cox Media Group