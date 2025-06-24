Man arrested over bomb threat, violent calls aimed at Palm Bay police

PALM BAY, Fla. —

A man in a Georgia jail cell faces charges alleging he threatening police officers in Palm Bay, Florida, including a bomb threat.

Palm Bay police say Anthony Pettrone, 32, made a series of threatening and violent phone calls over the past several weeks.

It started on May 26, with a bomb threat at City Hall. Police said the caller stated that any officers who didn’t clear out of the building would die.

Police said there was a false call about a murder later that same day, as well as another call threatening to kill a Palm Bay officer.

Police said another call on June 14 threatened that Palm Bay police officers would be shot and killed in their homes or in the streets while on duty.

Investigators say the same person made all of those calls, and that man was identified as Pettrone.

He was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia on June 20 and faces charges of false report concerning planting a bomb and threats to law enforcement officers.

“These threats and deliberate actions attempted to disrupt public safety and will not be tolerated. Any threat to harm our officers or our community will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. I want to commend our officers and detectives for their dedication and thorough investigation that led to the identification of the suspect and his arrest. We take the safety of our personnel and our residents seriously and will ensure those who target law enforcement are held accountable,” Chief Mario Augello said in a statement.

