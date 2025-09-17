Man arrested over sea turtle eggs, drugs in Flagler County

BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. — A man in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility is facing charges related to drugs and sea turtle eggs.

Flagler County deputies say Wesley Winters, 53, was found parked in front of a home in Beverly Beach that he was not supposed to be at due to a temporary no-contact order.

The deputy at Sunday’s arrest said several white and tan orbs covered in sand were in a tray on the floorboard. They were quickly identified as sea turtle eggs, so the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called in.

The sheriff’s office said methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, an alprazolam pill, marijuana bowls and a THC vape pen were also found.

The sheriff’s office said before FWC arrived, Winters told the deputy the eggs were from two nests that had eroded away, and he had picked them up after seeing them washing down the beach. He reportedly said he knew the eggs were unhatched but believed they were nonviable.

Winters was arrested by the deputy on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of marijuana (20 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact order.

The FWC arrested Winters on five misdemeanor counts of knowingly possessing 11 or fewer marine turtle eggs and five felony counts of taking, disturbing, mutilating or destroying marine turtle eggs.

