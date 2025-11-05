Man arrested for pulling gun on neighbor, but wife says he was protecting his family

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor must find a new place to live during the investigation.

Luz Fernandez described the moment a neighbor pointed a gun at her 22-year-old daughter. “That guy coming to kill my daughter,” she said.

33-year-old Elliot GutierrezMedina was seen on doorbell video being rushed away by relatives moments after pointing that gun. Luz said, “Thank you God no killing, because somebody put the hand down.”

GutierrezMedina was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a weapon. Before this, his attorney said he had a clean record.

A judge set his bond at $6,000. He is allowed to return home once with deputies to collect his belongings but must find another place to live because he cannot be near the victim.

According to the arrest report, GutierrezMedina told deputies his neighbor shouted, “I’m going to kill your kids.” That’s when he reacted.

His wife, Jessica Torres, said he was protecting his family by using the gun and provided doorbell video where both neighbors can be heard screaming at each other. “He pulled it out and he says don’t talk about my children, pointing it at them. At that moment his dad took the gun away,” she said.

Luz said her daughter was unfairly Baker Acted and is recovering from a very traumatic incident. “She no feel good. She no eating.” Both sides said there has been a neighborhood dispute since May, but it has never escalated like this. Jessica said, “I understand that he did was wrong and it was in the heat of the moment, we all have our breaking point. Did I think he was ever going to hurt her? No.Deputies say if you ever feel threatened call 911 and let the authorities handle it. It’s safer that way.”

