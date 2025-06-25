Man arrested in Seminole County after trying to solicit a child, sheriffs say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 24.2025, after trying to meet with an undercover law enforcement officer pretending to be a 14-year-old female on a dating app.

Ryan Williams believed he was engaging in text messages with an underage female and agreed to meet at a disclosed location to engage in sexual activities.

During their text exchanges, Williams acknowledged the persona’s age.

At around 5:45 p.m., the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office met Williams at the disclosed location and took him into custody.

