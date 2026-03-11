Man arrested for threatening car wash employees with axe in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies arrested a 36-year-old man on March 8, 2026, after he allegedly threatened car wash employees with an axe. Bryce Thayer was restrained by an 18-year-old worker until law enforcement arrived at the Tidal Wave Auto Spa on SW 95th Street Road.

The disturbance began around 8:30 p.m. as employees were closing the business. Deputies said Thayer became irate after being told to leave the property and approached two victims in a threatening manner while wielding the weapon.

One victim, an 18-year-old employee, lunged at Thayer to disarm him and managed to force him to the ground. A second employee assisted by removing the axe from the suspect’s grip.

The 18-year-old continued to restrain Thayer until deputies reached the scene to take him into custody. A subsequent search of the suspect revealed that Thayer was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thayer was born on Feb. 12, 1990. Following the investigation at the car wash, he was transported to a detention facility for processing.

Thayer is being held at the Marion County Jail. His bond has been set at $11,000.

