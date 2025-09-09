Man arrested for using fake identity to apply for nursing jobs, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested for using another person’s identity to apply for nursing jobs.

Joseph Kinney, 55, had his nursing license revoked in 2022 and has been applying for multiple nursing positions using a fraudulent identity.

Detectives said they were posing as a hiring coordinator and set up a job interview where Kinney was taken into custody without incident.

Kinney, from Lake Mary, is believed to have applied for 10 to 15 nursing jobs using the same fraudulent ID and nursing license, deputies say.

He was hired for two positions in Seminole and Orange counties, working at each for less than a week.

The investigators said Kinney has previously held nursing licenses in Alabama, California, and Florida.

His disciplinary history includes incidents of diverting drugs from his employer, driving under the influence of drugs, providing false information, and unprofessional conduct, deputies say.

According to the social media post, Kinney is charged with two counts of practicing health care without a license.

The Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was present for the arrest and is assisting in the follow-up investigation.

