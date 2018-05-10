0 Man charged in Orange County bail bondsman's slaying

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old Orange County bail bondsman, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said James Dangelo Arnold has been charged with second-degree murder in the April 20 shooting death of Jim Cole, whose body was discovered in his office on West Michigan Street near South Westmoreland Drive.

Arnold was out of jail on bond at the time of the shooting. He was arrested the next day on multiple violations of his release stemming from a previous armed robbery charge, jail records said.

John Von Achen, another bail bondsman who was a friend of the victim, said he believes his friend might have been killed while trying to take Arnold into custody after he violated the terms of his bond.

"You can't trust anybody," he said. "It gravely concerns me, and just to think that somebody you've helped out so many times would do this."

Cole was always armed, Von Achen said.

Deputies said they were searching for an accomplice -- a getaway driver -- but they didn't say if she has been captured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

