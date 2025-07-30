Man convicted of killing former Orlando Magic player

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a three-day trial, Lawrence Dority has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Adreian Payne.

Judge Greg Tynan set the sentencing for Aug. 29. Dority will remain in the county jail until then.

Dority shot Payne outside a home on Egret Shores Drive in May 2022. He was 31 years old.

Dority tried to claim self-defense, saying he felt threatened by the former Orlando Magic player.

