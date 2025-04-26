Man dead after pulling out knife on Polk County Deputies

, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office released information on a deputy involved shooting that occurred overnight.

It happened around 11:30 last night near Highway 92 on Gumby Road in Lakeland.

Investigators say they attempted to arrest John Snyder, who had multiple felony warrants.

Officers say they had to tase Snyder, which resulted in him pulling out a knife on officers.

After several warnings to put away the knife, a deputy was forced to open fire and kill Snyder.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group