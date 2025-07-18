Man dies after 2-vehicle crash near Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died Thursday night following a traffic crash in Ocala.

It happened along State Road 200 at Southwest 103rd Street Road.

Troopers responded to the collision, which involved a pickup truck and a sedan, around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators determined the car was traveling west on SR-200. They said the driver tried to turn left onto Southwest 103rd Street Road when the pickup, traveling east, struck the passenger’s side of the sedan.

FHP said truck’s driver, 52, of Ocala, failed to stop at a red light before the crash.

A passenger in the car was rushed to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, but did not survive.

Investigators said he was 70 years old and lived in Ocala.

FHP said the woman driving the sedan, also 70, of Ocala, suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

