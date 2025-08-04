Local

Man dies after weekend Orange County shooting

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Deputies investigate two Orlando shooting scenes, critically injuring a man A man in his thirties sustained critical injuries in a shooting incident near South Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County on Saturday.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man shot near South Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday has died of his injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Javore Tyleek Bentley, 32.

Deputies say Bentley was shot on South Orange Blossom Trail then found on Norwich Road Saturday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced. Neither was a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read