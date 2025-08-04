Man dies after weekend Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man shot near South Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday has died of his injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Javore Tyleek Bentley, 32.

Deputies say Bentley was shot on South Orange Blossom Trail then found on Norwich Road Saturday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced. Neither was a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

