Deputies investigate two Orlando shooting scenes, critically injuring a man

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his thirties sustained critical injuries in a shooting incident near South Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the shooting report around 2:45 p.m. and located the victim at Lyme Bay Condos, less than a mile from the original scene.

According to the report, the shooting took place near a Marathon gas station, which was cordoned off with police tape as detectives, deputies and forensic investigators examined the scene. Investigators focused on a brown Volvo SUV with a shattered rear window at the condo complex where the victim was found.

Deputies think the victim went to the condos for help after being shot. The investigation is still active and detectives are looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting.

The link between the victim and the brown Volvo SUV remains unclear as detectives keep gathering evidence and questioning witnesses. Channel 9 will keep providing updates on the shooting incident as more details become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group