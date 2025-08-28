Man executed for 1992 triple murder in Orlando area

STARKE, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the state of Florida executed a man who killed his girlfriend, her mother and a man he claimed owed him money over 30 years ago.

Curtis Windom, 59, was put to death by lethal injection.

Windom was convicted in the Nov. 7, 1992 killings of Valerie Davis, Mary Lubin and Johnnie Lee, in the Orlando area.

Prosecutors say Windom thought Lee owed him $2,000. After fatally shooting Lee, prosecutors say Windom drove to see Davis, then killed her and shot another man in the apartment who survived. Davis was his girlfriend and mother to one of his children.

After leaving, he then shot and killed Davis’ mother, Lubin, who was driving to the apartment.

In the weeks leading up to the execution, Custis and Davis’ daughter Curtisia Windom said she forgave him and hoped he would go free someday.

Davis’ sister Kemene Hunter said she supported the execution to give the family closure and justice.

This was Florida’s 11th execution this year, a record for the state.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group