Orange County killer’s family has varying thoughts on upcoming execution

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family feud is emerging as Curtis Windom approaches his execution scheduled for Aug. 28. His children are actively trying to contest it.

For the first time, a relative of one of his victims says she needs justice and closure and says he should die.

“I can’t keep quiet. I got to speak up because I want people to know that Valerie have family advocating for her also,” said Kemene Hunter, the sister of Valerie Davis.

Windom killed Davis, along with Davis’ mother, Mary Lubin, and friend Johnnie Lee, in February 1992.

“I went in there, ‘Val, Val,’ and looked to my right. My sister was laying on the floor between the coffee table,” said Hunter.

She said she was four months pregnant at the time when she found her sister dead.

“This was shocking to me. He was a monster that day. You killed people in a matter of minutes and did it all on your own. You had time to think,” she said.

But Windom’s daughter Curtisia Windom says she forgives their dad for killing her mom and grandmother and wants him to live and maybe even come back home one day.

“I don’t think it’s fair to just take his life because he took theirs 33 years ago. They’ll never come back, and killing him won’t bring them back, so how is that justice,” she said.

She argues he didn’t have enough time to appeal his execution after the governor signed the death warrant on July 29.

“He didn’t have due process or the correct legal people behind him,” Curtisia Windom said,

Hunter said, “I love my niece. We got different opinions, different views on the situation, whatever, but I can’t help how she feels and she definitely can’t help how I feel.”

Hunter said she understands why her niece is speaking out but wants to put an end to her nightmare, saying “I need closure and justice need to continue.”

Curtisia Windom hopes to get an update on the case in a few days.

