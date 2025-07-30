Execution set for man who killed 3 in Orange County shooting spree in 1992

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is set to execute an 11th death row inmate this year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant on Tuesday for Curtis Windom.

Windom was convicted of killing Johnnie Lee, Valerie Davis, and Mary Lubin and seriously wounding Kenneth Williams during a premeditated shooting spree in February 1992.

His execution is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Windom’s death will mark an ever-growing record for death row inmate executions in Florida.

The previous record for executions in the state was eight in a year.

The ninth execution is scheduled for Thursday, and the tenth is set for Aug. 19.

©2025 Cox Media Group