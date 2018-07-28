  • Man found dead after shooting in Summerfield, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - A man was found dead after a shooting in Summerfield Saturday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. along the 5400 block of SE 145th Street.

    Related Headlines

    Deputies found a man dead when they arrived at the address, officials said. 

    Read: Mobile home fire kills 2 in rural Ocala, firefighters say  

    Officials are not identifying the man until his next-of-kin has been notified. 

    MCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting. 

    No further details are available at this time.  
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories