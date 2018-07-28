Man found dead after shooting in Summerfield, deputies say

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - A man was found dead after a shooting in Summerfield Saturday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. along the 5400 block of SE 145th Street.
Deputies found a man dead when they arrived at the address, officials said.
Officials are not identifying the man until his next-of-kin has been notified.
MCSO Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting.
No further details are available at this time.
