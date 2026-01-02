Man hurt in woods fire near Longwood apartments

LONGWOOD, Fla. — An arson investigation is underway in Longwood after a man was injured in a fire and taken to a hospital.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the woods across from the Alta Longwood apartments on West Warren Avenue.

Police said the man was conscious when transported, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Authorities said evidence suggests the fire was initially contained within a small area in an effort for the male victim to seek warmth, and quickly grew larger, which overcame the man.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group