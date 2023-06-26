Man killed after 30-foot yacht crashes into ferry near Florida port

MIAMI, Fla. — One man is dead and another was seriously hurt after a crash involving two boats near The Port of Miami.

The deadly crash happened on the water Sunday morning.

First responders said a 30-foot boat hit a ferry causing the boat to sink.

Workers on the ferry were able to pull one man out of the water.

The body of the second man was later recovered.

No one on the ferry was hurt.

Cruise operations were disrupted for hours as officials worked to clear the boat out of the channel.

