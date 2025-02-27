Man pleads guilty to attempted sexual attack of walker, trying to kill Eustis police officer

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Fifth Judicial Circuit of Florida has announced the results of a criminal case over an attack that occurred on a street in Eustis in June 2023.

The state attorney’s office reports that Jephson Seguin, 22, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual battery with force likely to cause injury while wearing a mask, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a weapon while wearing a mask, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

”The sense of security taken from this victim by this defendant and the crimes he committed after that are deserving of this fifteen-year sentence,” Chief Assistant State Attorney Walter Forgie said in a news release.

Lake County Judge James Baxley sentenced Seguin to 15 years in prison, followed by an additional 15 years of sex offender probation. He has also been designated as a sexual predator.

The crimes happened as a woman was walking on Morningview Drive. The victim told police that a man, later determined to be Seguin, grabbed and groped her from behind while she was out walking. She reportedly said the assailant threw her to the ground then took off running when she started yelling for him to let her go.

Seguin was wearing a surgical mask and hoodie at the time, according to police.

Police say the victim told them gunshots were fired a few moments after Seguin ran off.

Officers responding to the attack saw say they Seguin hiding in a nearby truck. Police say when they approached him, he tried to run over an officer who fired at the truck.

Seguin was arrested two days later He had a bullet wound when police found him, for which he was treated.

Police say Seguin admitted to being in the truck when he was shot. That truck was found at a relative’s house, where his DNA was also found. Police say the DNA matched evidence at the shooting, plus a surgical mask that matched the description was in the truck.

After his arrest, investigators said Seguin is also connected to two other cases of women who were attacked while jogging.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group