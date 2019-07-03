Man plotted to rape child, kill wife over dark web, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Colorado man is in custody in Brevard County officials said one of their agents came in contact with him after he was seeking to rape and kill a child.
Undercover agents originally came in contact with 59-year-old Danny McLaughlin over the dark web.
Related Headlines
Records revealed McLaughlin used the name "TwistedDan" to message an undercover agent about raping and killing a child.
Officials said McLaughlin also gave the agent money to fly to Colorado to kill his wife.
"McLaughlin further advised the murder could best be done on a Sunday when his wife always attended a meeting and he also provided some very descriptive ways the murder should take place," said Sheriff Wayne Ivey of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
Once in Colarado, officials said he handed the undercover agent cash and promised to pay more later. Ivey said McLaughlin wanted his wife out of the picture so he could spend more time with the girl he intended to kill.
"When you hear the thought of the dark web, this is some of the stuff you see," Ivey said. "Just the darkest, most horrific things you can imagine."
McLaughlin remains jailed in Brevard County on no bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}