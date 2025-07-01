Man shot during argument in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are investigating a shooting in Deltona.

Deputies say a 29-year-old was shot in the abdomen during an argument on Flagami Terr. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a Sanford hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Detectives say they have identified the shooter and are working to get him into custody.

