Local

Man shot during argument in Deltona, deputies say

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Volusia County Sheriff's Office File photo of Volusia County Sheriff's Office car. (WFTV Staff)
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are investigating a shooting in Deltona.

Deputies say a 29-year-old was shot in the abdomen during an argument on Flagami Terr. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a Sanford hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Detectives say they have identified the shooter and are working to get him into custody.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read