Man steals senior citizen’s wallet inside Publix in Ormond Beach, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are looking for a man accused of stealing a senior citizen’s wallet.

Officials said the theft happened inside a Publix supermarket at Halifax Plantation Village in Ormond Beach.

Deputies said the man in this picture stalked the woman, took her purse from her shopping cart, and stole her wallet.

They say he later used her credit cards in Flagler County.

Deputies said the man was driving a white SUV, possibly a Hyundai Palisade.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to call the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

