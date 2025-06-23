Man struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach has died, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A man who was struck by lightning in New Smyrna Beach has died, according to beach safety officials.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as severe storms moved through the area.

Volusia Beach Safety said the 29-year-old from Colorado was struck while standing in ankle-deep water.

Rescuers administered CPR, but he was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Past research shows Florida averages about seven fatalities each year due to lightning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group