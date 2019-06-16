0 Man wanted by police in jail after Orlando father shot, killed while picking up birthday present

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators said they have made another arrest in the murder of a man found shot to death in an Orlando driveway.

Orlando police reached out on social media Thursday, saying they were looking for Corey Ferguson as a suspect in the death of Wardell Mitchell on Malibu Street in February .

Officers said Ferguson had an active warrant for his arrest and was considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said Mitchell was shot while picking up a birthday present.

Mitchell's mother, Sanda Cromwell, drove down from Georgia this weekend to lay flowers on her son's grave for Father's Day.

"I want justice, I want answers. What's going on with my son? What happened?" Cromwell said during a previous interview.

Ferguson is the second person arrested in this case.

In March, officers arrested Antonio Postell , who they believe was the getaway driver that night.

Ferguson was booked Sunday at the Orange County Jail and is charged with robbery and first-degree murder.

Investigators still haven't released a motive in the case.

