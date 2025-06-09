Man who terrorized downtown Orlando appeals upcoming execution

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who terrorized downtown Orlando in the 90s is appealing his upcoming execution.

Last week, attorneys for Thomas Gudinas appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant for the rape and murder of Michelle McGrath in 1994.

Attorneys for Gudinas argue he has a mental illness that should be reevaluated.

He’s scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on June 24.

