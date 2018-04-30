Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in south Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County man and woman were killed in a murder-suicide early Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they found Edgardo Enrique Figueredo, 49, and Yulimer Zaide, 39, dead with gunshot wounds in their bedroom at the house on 13525 Briarmoor Court around 12:38 a.m.
Figueredo was the shooter, deputies said.
LOOK: Bird photographed in Florida carrying shark that is carrying a fish
Firefighters declared the two dead shortly thereafter as homicide detectives began their investigation, officials said.
Several family members were inside the house at the time of the shooting, deputies said.
Read: Man hospitalized after west Orlando shooting, deputies say
Deputies are not identifying the man and woman.
No further information is available.
.@OrangeCoSheriff confirms children were in this house during suspected murder suicide involving a husband and wife early this morning. Tonight the couple’s young children are with an older sibling. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/rDCiO4hGCv— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) April 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}