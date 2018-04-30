  • Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in south Orlando, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County man and woman were killed in a murder-suicide early Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Deputies said they found Edgardo Enrique Figueredo, 49, and Yulimer Zaide, 39, dead with gunshot wounds in their bedroom at the house on 13525 Briarmoor Court around 12:38 a.m. 

    Figueredo was the shooter, deputies said.

    Firefighters declared the two dead shortly thereafter as homicide detectives began their investigation, officials said. 

    Several family members were inside the house at the time of the shooting, deputies said. 

    Deputies are not identifying the man and woman. 

    No further information is available. 
     

