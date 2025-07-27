Manhunt ongoing in New Orleans for inmate mistakenly released due to error

NEW ORLEANS — A large-scale search is ongoing in New Orleans for Khalil Bryan, an inmate mistakenly released from the Orleans Justice Center because of a human error.

Khalil Bryan, 30, was accidentally released due to staff at Orleans Justice Center confusing his last name with another inmate’s.

Bryan is charged with serious crimes, such as aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated burglary.

Earlier this year, the Orleans Justice Center experienced security issues when ten inmates escaped. Among them, Derrick Groves is still at large.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff is reviewing potential charges against the detention deputies connected to the accidental release.

