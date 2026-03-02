March Events at Orange County Library System: LEGOs, Women’s History Month and Renaissance FAIRview

, Fla. — Whether you’re a LEGO master builder or just starting your journey, there’s something for everyone at Orange County Library System’s LEGOpalooza on Sunday, March 29, at Orlando Public Library.

Dive into a world of imagination with all-ages LEGO activities: see amazing LEGO builds, step into another world with LEGO VR, practice your programming skills with LEGO Spike, create LEGO-themed crafts, and build with LEGO club.

Kids can even enter their own LEGO build for a chance to win prizes. For more information and to register for the contest, visit ocls.org/legopalooza.

Can’t make it to LEGOpalooza? Check out LEGO programming held at all 15 OCLS locations. Use your imagination and build with fellow brick fans at LEGO Club. Create and program machines with LEGO Education SPIKE to explore STEAM concepts and problem-solving.

See all the programs and find brick-related book suggestions at ocls.org/LEGO.

Celebrate Women’s History Month this March at your library with programs like Flying High at Southeast, South Trail and Washington Park branches, and design, fold and test paper airplanes in recognition of famous women who made aviation history. Learn about female inventors and scientists during Women in Science at South Trail on Thursday, March 5.

Build early literacy skills with Preschool Storytime: Phenomenal Women at South Creek on Thursday, March 12, through interactive stories, songs and rhymes that inspire a love of reading. Visit ocls.org/womens-history-month for a full catalog of events.

Knights, fairies, elves and weary travelers are all cordially invited to attend a week of festivities during Renaissance FAIRview! at Fairview Shores March 16–21. Kids on school break can explore hands-on activities like STEAM Junior: Potion Mayhem on Monday, March 16, and Masterpiece Junior: Artmazing on Wednesday, March 18.

Adults are invited to come in costume and put their knowledge of medieval history and fantasy to the test at Ye Olde Trivia on Tuesday, March 17, or create a piece inspired by art from the Renaissance era with Medieval Oil Pastels on Saturday, March 21. Find these programs and more at ocls.org/renaissance-fairview.

Orange County Library System (OCLS) is a public library system serving the 1.5 million residents of Orange County, Fla. With 15 locations and a vast network of online and outreach resources, OCLS enriches lives through experiences and opportunities to learn, grow and connect. With free programs from technology classes for all ages to early literacy education and free online resources including language learning and homework help, an OCLS library card offers unlimited value. In 2026, two new locations and a mobile library will bring library value directly to more residents across the county.

For more information, visit ocls.org, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, or download our app available now in your app store.

---------------------------------------------------

GENERAL EVENTS

DIY Melt and Pour Soap for Seniors

Hiawassee • Tuesday, March 3 • 11 a.m.

Using a melt-and-pour soap base, you’ll add color, fragrance and fun extras to design a bar that’s uniquely yours to take home. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15538172

---------------------------------------------------

Basic Internet Safety

Don’t get scammed! It is important to learn how to be safe and secure with your information while you are online. Build confidence as you visit websites, create passwords and respond to email. Registration required.

Fairview Shores • Tuesday, March 3, 17, 31 • 3:30 p.m. - https://ocls.org/classes-events/?_event

Winter Garden • Thursday, March 12 • 12:45 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15666565

---------------------------------------------------

Let’s Get Creative: Mini Spring Terrariums for Seniors

South Creek • Tuesday, March 10 • 10:30 a.m.

Join us to create an adorable mini spring succulent terrarium you can take home. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15528792

---------------------------------------------------

Art of Her

Hiawassee • Tuesday, March 10 • 11 a.m.

Join us for a senior art program inspired by Alma Woodsey Thomas, celebrating her bold color palettes and empowering contributions to art during Women’s History Month. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15543262

---------------------------------------------------

First Steps in ASL: Level 1

Chickasaw • Thursday, March 5–26 • 11 a.m.

In this beginner-friendly American Sign Language course, build a strong foundation by mastering essential signs, basic grammar and everyday conversational skills. Registration required.

https://ocls.org/classes-events/?_event_search=first%20steps%20in%20asl

---------------------------------------------------

Snow White Presented by the Central Florida Ballet

Orlando Public Library • Sunday, March 8 • 2 p.m.

The Central Florida Ballet presents a charming retelling of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs through narration, music, classical ballet, mime, acting and costumes.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15327558

---------------------------------------------------

Unlock MyHeritage: Tips & Tools with Daniel Horowitz

West Oaks • Tuesday, March 10 • 1 p.m.

Join us for a dynamic session with Daniel Horowitz of MyHeritage, the company’s internationally known genealogy expert. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15274435

---------------------------------------------------

Prepare for Your Job Search

Learn strategies to help you identify your skills and succeed. Ages 18 and up. Registration Required.

Hiawassee • Monday, March 2 • 1:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15658295

West Oaks • Tuesday, March 3 • 10 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15570180

Orlando Public Library • Thursday, March 5 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15530774

Washington Park • Thursday, March 5 • 4:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15559012

South Trail • Friday, March 13 • 10:15 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15778597

Winter Garden • Wednesday, March 18 • 10:15 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15512672

North Orange • Monday, March 23 • 10:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15547883

Eatonville • Tuesday, March 24 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15551027

Southeast • Tuesday, March 31 • 10:15 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15533181

---------------------------------------------------

Job Seekers Spotlight

Explore the resource LinkedIn Learning to improve your job skills. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

Eatonville • Monday, March 2 • 3:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15551438

Washington Park • Monday, March 9 • 4 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15551286

Southwest • Saturday, March 21 • 10:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15522846

Southeast • Tuesday, March 31 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15534498

---------------------------------------------------

Improve Your Job Interview Skills

Learn about the interview process and get tips that will help you prepare. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

Orlando Public Library • Wednesday, March 4 • 4 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15394971

West Oaks • Tuesday, March 10 • 11:15 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15629345

Windermere • Tuesday, March 10 • 11:45 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15508209

Hiawassee • Monday, March 23 • 1:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15659450

Orlando Public Library • Thursday, March 26 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15530903

Washington Park • Thursday, March 26 • 4:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15560154

---------------------------------------------------

Build & Perfect Your Resume

Transform your talents and experiences into a career-launching masterpiece. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

West Oaks • Tuesday, March 3 • 11:15 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15570199

Windermere • Monday, March 9 • 10:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15507847

Hiawassee • Monday, March 9 • 1:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15659370

Orlando Public Library • Thursday, March 12 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15530857

South Trail • Friday, March 13 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15778616

Washington Park • Thursday, March 19 • 4:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15559763

Eatonville • Wednesday, March 25 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15551063

---------------------------------------------------

Search & Apply for Jobs

Learn about best practices for finding and applying for jobs. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

Windermere • Tuesday, March 3 • 11:45 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15506893

West Oaks • Tuesday, March 10 • 10 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15629311

Washington Park • Thursday, March 12 • 4:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15559437

Hiawassee • Monday, March 16 • 1:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15659424

Orlando Public Library • Thursday, March 19 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15530868

Eatonville • Tuesday, March 31 • 11:30 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15551115

---------------------------------------------------

A Trip to … Paris!

Orlando Public Library • Sunday, March 15 • 3:30 p.m.

Immerse yourself in Parisian culture while planning the trip of a lifetime. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15539982

---------------------------------------------------

Florida’s Unique Science

Orlando Public Library • Monday, March 16 • 4:30 p.m.

DIY science experiments for adults. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15571733

---------------------------------------------------

Let’s Talk About Menopause

Virtual • Monday, March 16 • 11 a.m.

Join Jessica Daly, health literacy coordinator with AdventHealth University, as she shares valuable resources on menopause. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/14979996

---------------------------------------------------

March Magnets

South Trail • Friday, March 20 • 4:30 p.m.

Show your favorite team or fandom some support by making magnets. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15517147

---------------------------------------------------

West Oaks Plant Swap

West Oaks • Saturday, March 21 • 10:30 a.m.

Meet other nature enthusiasts to celebrate spring at this plant exchange. Bring your own plants and cuttings to share with others and you could walk away with a new favorite for your own garden!

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15505230

---------------------------------------------------

Adult Craft & Chat: Sunflower Coasters

Hiawassee • Saturday, March 21 • 4 p.m.

Let’s get crafty and create rustic sunflower coasters. Recommended for ages 18 and up. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15542371

---------------------------------------------------

Music in the Library: Saturday Jazz

Winter Garden • Saturday, March 21 • 11 a.m.

Jazz clarinetist Joe Fritz with guitarist Martin Sensiper perform songs from the great swing era, inspired by legends from the time as well as ‘50s and ‘60s jazz icons and west coast jazz players.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15307303

---------------------------------------------------

Vinyl Record Meet Up

Washington Park • Tuesday, March 24 • 5:30 p.m.

Bring your own vinyl and enjoy some music the analog way with a professional turntable.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15526671

---------------------------------------------------

Art 101: Stained Glass

Hiawassee • Wednesday, March 25 • 4 p.m.

Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15544713

---------------------------------------------------

Paper Quilling Art

Fairview Shores • Wednesday, March 25 • 5 p.m.

Spend a relaxing hour making a lovely greeting card with paper quilling. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15471365

---------------------------------------------------

Senior Brain Stretch: Stories Worth Saving

Fairview Shores • Thursday, March 26 • 1 p.m.

Learn to share your life story through memoir writing and scrapbooking. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15407267

---------------------------------------------------

Qigong Movement and Breathing

Southwest • Friday, March 27 • 10:30 a.m.

Embark on a transformative journey with Jasmine Win, a modern qigong instructor, and discover the ancient practice of qigong. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/14873061

---------------------------------------------------

Florida Explorers: Wildlife 101

Orlando Public Library • Sunday, March 29 • 3:30 p.m.

Let’s explore how to view Floridian wildlife safely from a distance. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15540247

---------------------------------------------------

Vision Boards

North Orange • Monday, March 30 • 4:30 p.m.

Learn about library resources and create a vision board with your goals for the rest of the year. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15536203

YOUTH EVENTS

Holi: A Festival of Color

West Oaks • Wednesday, March 4 • 4 p.m.

Celebrate the Hindu Spring Festival of Holi. Learn the history and meaning of this festival and how it is celebrated in India and around the world.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15432304

---------------------------------------------------

Family Ballet

Alafaya • Saturday, March 7 • 10:30 a.m.

Learn introductory and foundational movements and steps of ballet for any age. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15526551

---------------------------------------------------

Bunny Care 101

Hiawassee • Saturday, March 7 • 2 p.m.

Learn all about the care of bunnies as house pets and meet some adoptable rabbits. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15531257

---------------------------------------------------

Empowerment & Wellness Session for Teens

Make new friends, share experiences and build connections that last. Join us for monthly gatherings designed to promote mental wellness and personal growth. Registration required.

Southeast • Tuesday, March 10 • 3 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15201018

Alafaya • Thursday, March 19 • 4 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15200963

---------------------------------------------------

Mazes vs. Labyrinths

Southwest • Monday, March 16 • 1 p.m.

Learn the difference between a maze and a labyrinth, then create your own. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15521996

---------------------------------------------------

Project WILD: Busy Bees, Busy Blooms

Winter Garden • Tuesday, March 17 • 4:30 p.m.

Learn about the important role pollinators play in creating beautiful blooms with a fun outdoor game. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15416038

---------------------------------------------------

Cuisine Corner Junior

Junior chefs will follow a recipe and demonstration to whip up something delicious. Registration required.

Orlando Public Library • Thursday, March 12 • 4 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15445669

Hiawassee • Friday, March 13 • 4:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15543424

Eatonville • Tuesday, March 17 • 1:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15506114

---------------------------------------------------

Macaroni Mania

Windermere • Monday, March 23 • 4:30 p.m.

Explore the versatility of using pasta to create one-of-a-kind crafts. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15509072

---------------------------------------------------

Preschool Artists: Georgia O’Keeffe and Flowers

Alafaya • Tuesday, March 24 • 11 a.m.

Let your imagination and little hands run wild with color and textures to create a masterpiece inspired by artists throughout history. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15515994

---------------------------------------------------

Flutter By

Southeast • Tuesday, March 24 • 4:30 p.m.

Spread your wings and flutter by to discover butterflies. From caterpillars to colorful wings, explore the butterfly lifecycle through engaging activities and crafts.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15553447

---------------------------------------------------

Family Fun: Bubbles

Winter Garden • Wednesday, March 25 • 11 a.m.

Help your child develop gross-motor skills in this interactive bubble party. Ages 0–5.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15463948

---------------------------------------------------

Backyard Birds of Prey

Eatonville • Wednesday, March 25 • 3:15 p.m.

Meet and learn about the Birds of Prey that can be found in your own backyard! In partnership with Audubon Center for Birds of Prey. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15498829

