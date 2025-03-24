March for Meals raise awareness and support for nutritional programs for seniors in Central Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Each March, Meals on Wheels raises awareness and support for seniors to participate in nutritional programs for the elders in our community.

The goal for March is to get more nutritious and healthy food to seniors on a waitlist through the Seniors First organization. The organization offers various programs to help ensure that seniors have the resources to stay independent for as long as possible.

March for Meals (meals on wheels America)

The Meals on Wheels network collectively serves 2.8 million seniors each year.

Marsha Lorenz, president and CEO of Seniors First, said, “Nobody wants to go into a nursing home.”

According to Meals for Wheels, adequate nutrition is necessary for health, functionality, and the ability to remain independent. Healthy eating can also increase mental acuity, resistance to illness and disease, energy levels, immune system strength, recuperation speed, and the ability to manage chronic health problems.

Lorenz continues to say, “They want to age in place, and we want to allow them the opportunity to stay in their own home, familiar environment, someplace they prefer to be. They age healthier if they’re in their own environment and their own home.”

Meals on Wheels ensures that seniors have access to adequate nutrition even when family support, mobility and resources are lacking.

The organization says many seniors are still on the waitlist because of issues with funding and staffing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group