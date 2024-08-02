Margaritaville at Sea expands ‘Heroes Sail Free’ program

ORLANDO, Fla. — Margaritaville at Sea is expanding its “Heroes Sail Free” program.

The cruise liner is now offering free double-occupancy cabins for qualifying heroes and their guests on all sailings.

U.S. military members, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators can now enjoy cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Bahamas, paying only taxes, fees, and port expenses.

Read: Margaritaville at Sea debuts new cruise ship sailing out of Florida

This expansion also allows unlimited sailings and additional discounts.

More information on Margaritaville at Sea’s Heroes Sail Free program can be found here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group