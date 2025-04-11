Margaritaville timeshare resort in the works here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Travel + Leisure Co. will soon build a new timeshare resort near Walt Disney World.

The Orlando-based company (NYSE: TNL) on April 9 announced plans for a Margaritaville Vacation Club community adjacent the existing Margaritaville Resort Orlando in Kissimmee.

Travel + Leisure Co. will soon build a new timeshare resort near Walt Disney World and the Margaritaville Resort Orlando. (Jim Carchidi/Orlando Business Journal)

Read: The City of Melbourne issues a boil water notice

The development will open in 2027 with 151 condo-style suites.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group