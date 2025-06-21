Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet Set to reopen tuesday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet will reopen its doors next week.

The center will open to the public on Tuesday at 10 a.m. following a $4.2 million renovation.

The nine-month project features a new 1,500-square-foot education building and an upgraded aquarium deck, enhancing the visitor experience.

This redevelopment reflects Volusia County’s commitment to marine education and conservation, offering engaging opportunities for visitors to connect with the local ecosystem.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group