Man accused of killing good Samaritan during dog dispute arrested in Leesburg

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of a deadly shooting last week in Lake County has been arrested, according to police.

Matthew Lee Pasco is in custody in Lake County following a two-day manhunt that ended Sunday in Leesburg.

Pasco is accused of shooting and killing a man after an incident involving dogs that began Friday morning.

Lake County deputies initiated the manhunt after a woman reported being bitten by a dog near Griffin Road and Tally Box Road in Leesburg on Friday morning.

Investigators say Pasco then began shooting at the dogs, killing a man who tried to intervene.

Authorities apprehended Pasco on Sunday on North Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg.

Pasco will have his first court appearance on Monday to face the premeditated first-degree murder charge.

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