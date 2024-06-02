Marine Science Center in Volusia County set to release 4 rehabilitated green sea turtles

PONCE INLET, Fla. — Four juvenile green sea turtles are heading home following rehabilitation and treatment at the Marine Science Center in Volusia County.

Back in February and March, Hopyard, Smoked Gouda, Orkney, and Quark were founded stranded in Volusia County’s waters with a variety of issues that included lethargy and anemia.

The turtles were treated with fluids, antibiotics and vitamins and rest and have been approved for release by Marine Science Center veterinarian Brooke Burkhalter.

Weather and surf depending, the release will take place at the Beach Street Ramp in Ponce Inlet on Tuesday, June 4 at 3 p.m.

Paid beach parking is available on the south side of the ramp, tide permitting. Viewers can also park without charge at the Marine Science Center and walk to the beach, according to a news release.

The Marine Science Center is open to the public and is located at 100 Lighthouse Drive, Ponce Inlet.

