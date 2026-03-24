Marion County Fire Rescue saves 15 homes from wildfire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue crews saved 15 homes from a fast-moving wildfire that burned approximately 20 acres near the Mill Dam resort on Monday.

Emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls about a fire in the woods at 5:24 p.m. When units arrived at 5:37 p.m., they saw flames heading toward the Mill Dam Mobile Home Park, prompting an urgent effort to shield homes.

Firefighters officially subdued the fire at 7:11 p.m., less than two hours after the initial emergency calls. Authorities estimate that around 20 acres of woodland were affected by the blaze.

No injuries were reported among the civilians at the scene or among the responding fire personnel.

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