Marion County teen ‘chose to shoot himself,’ lied about abduction, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced that the alarming claims made by Caden Speight about being shot and abducted, triggering an Amber Alert, were false.

Sheriff Woods explained that after an extensive investigation involving local, state, and federal agencies, it was determined that Caden Speight fabricated the story of his abduction.

The investigation revealed that Caden had purchased a bicycle, tent, and camping supplies prior to reporting the incident.

“To continue the ruse, Caden, who had a handgun with him since the beginning of all of this, chose to shoot himself in the leg... There is ZERO chance that Caden’s gunshot wound came from any type of assailant,” Sheriff Woods stated, emphasizing the findings of the investigation.

Witnesses contradicted Caden’s initial claims, and evidence of a single gunshot was found where he left his truck.

Caden’s parents are currently refusing to allow detectives to question him, which has raised further questions about the case.

“Many of you have asked, ‘Will Caden be facing any charges?’ ‘What about the taxpayer cost of this large-scale investigation and search?’ I can tell you those items are not off the table at this point,” said the Sheriff before thanking citizens who provided tips and information in the case.

