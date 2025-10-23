Marion County teen pleads no contest to faking his kidnapping

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The 17-year old Marion County boy who falsely claimed to be kidnapped is skipping the trial process.

Prosecutors say Caden Speight pleaded no contest Thursday morning. He will be sentenced at a later date after paperwork is finished.

The conditions of his plea are not yet known.

Speight was arrested last week on charges of presenting false evidence, shooting into a conveyance, making a false report of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a minor

Prosecutors charged him as a juvenile because of his age.

Investigators say Speight texted his mother to say he was kidnapped and shot last month. Detectives say he biked to a neighboring county and deliberately shot himself in the leg.

