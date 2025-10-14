Marion County teen accused of faking his abduction is now arrested

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Caden Speight, a 17-year-old from Marion County, was arrested today for orchestrating an abduction hoax and making a false crime report.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Speight after an investigation revealed he had fabricated an incident on September 25, where he claimed to have been shot.

On September 25, deputies went to a place in Dunnellon after Speight messaged his family, saying he had been shot. His final known location was monitored through Life360.

Upon arrival, deputies found the truck Speight had been driving, but could not locate him. The investigation showed that Speight had fired a shot through the truck’s windshield and splattered a mixture of blood inside to simulate a crime scene.

Speight fled the area on a bicycle with camping supplies he had purchased earlier. An eyewitness reported seeing him leave the area on a bicycle.

Further investigation revealed Speight had discussed running away, searched online about blood collection and Mexican cartels, and was later found by Williston Police on September 26, 2025, with a handgun and a self-inflicted leg wound requiring medical care.

Speight was arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, concluding the investigation into his staged abduction and false crime report.

